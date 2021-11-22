Young Tigers' fan cannot stop crying after Bangladesh's defeat

Eyes wide open, tears running down the cheeks. Dad is busy explaining to him. One defeat, Bangladesh will win another match! But this little cricket fan does not stop crying at these words of his father. This small fan of Bangladesh was weeping uncontrollably by the railing above the grand stand gallery of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh could not fight much in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. After batting frustratedly in every match, the bowlers did well but the result could not be brought in favor. In the first two matches, Bangladesh had to accept uninterrupted losses. In the third and final match, Bangladesh lost despite raising hopes of winning. This young fan could not hold back his tears because of the pain of not being able to win even after getting very close.

This young cricket fan came to the field with his parents to watch the third T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He was watching the game with his parents in the VIP gallery. In the last over, Mahmudullah Riyad took two wickets with two balls in a row. Mahmudullah kept his hopes alive with the wicket in the fifth ball even though he had a six in between. However, in the last ball, Mohammad Nawaz snatched the victory with a four.

In the end when Bangladesh lost, the young cricket fan started crying. The parents could not stop him from crying through explanation. Not only crying, he did not want to leave the field as well. The little cricket fan who came to the field for the first time to see the game was crying with his head resting on the railing.

Photo: Ratan Gomes

When the parents could not remove their child from the railing, they called Tiger Shoaib, the iconic fan of the Bangladesh team. Shoaib also tried and failed to remove him. Shoaib told The Business Standard: "I've seen a lot of games on a lot of ground, a lot of old fans. I have never seen anyone like that. He was crying, he was not leaving the railing."

Batting first on Monday, Bangladesh made 124 runs for 7 wickets. In reply, Pakistan secured the victory by 5 wickets. In the last over they needed 6 runs. Mahmudullah returned Sarfaraz in the second ball and Haider in the third. Iftikhar Ahmed hit a six off the fourth ball. In the last 2 balls, Pakistan needed 2 runs. Iftikhar's wicket was picked up by the Bangladesh captain on the fifth ball. When thry needed 2 runs in the last ball, Nawaz finished with a boundary.