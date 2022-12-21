You won't realise how good Babar Azam is until he's gone: Nasser Hussain

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

You won't realise how good Babar Azam is until he's gone: Nasser Hussain

While Babar faces flak after Pakistan's deplorable show against Ben Stokes and Co., former England captain Nasser Hussain hailed the under-fire skipper with an ultimate praise in a recent interview. He predicted Babar to finish as “Pakistan's all-time great”, and gave a detailed explanation behind his choice.

Hindustan Times
21 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 07:00 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pakistan endured a tough 0-3 defeat in the home Test series against England, denting their hopes to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC). Pakistan, who stand seventh in the WTC standings, are almost out of the race, with leaders Australia, India and South Africa being in fray for the top two berths. 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had a decent outing with the bat in the three encounters and finished as the highest run-scorer from his team. Babar accumulated 348 runs from six innings, as he smashed a ton and three half-centuries. However, it was his captaincy that fans were critical of, forcing his teammate Shaheen Afridi, who was not part of the series, to come out in his support.

While Babar faces flak after Pakistan's deplorable show against Ben Stokes and Co., former England captain Nasser Hussain hailed the under-fire skipper with an ultimate praise in a recent interview. He predicted Babar to finish as "Pakistan's all-time great", and gave a detailed explanation behind his choice.

"I think he'll end up as Pakistan's all time great. Not just the runs he gets, but the way he gets his runs. In an era where some of batting, not all of batting, is about hitting the ball hard, hitting the ball a long way, I look at (Joe) Root and Babar (Azam) as multi-format players. I look at (Virat) Kohli, (Steve) Smith, (Marnus) Labuschagne, I still look at people who could stroke a cricket ball.

"When they play a shot you sit there and go WOW, whether it be a Babar cover drive, or Root slog sweep, even a Labuschagne forward defence. Call me boring but I'm old school of stroking a cricket ball," noted Hussain during an interaction with Cricwick, the video of which is available on their YouTube channel.

He feels the Pakistan captain has been delivering despite being under pressure and urged fans to cut him a bit of slack.

"So I love watching Babar play, and he's under immense pressure. He's carrying a batting line-up, in the World T20 I think it was the first I've ever seen since Babar looked out of nick. I think he'll end up all-time great, I wish people will cut him a little bit of slack because he'll go through periods when he doesn't get runs, and in this part of the world (subcontinent) you get absolutely vilified. But you won't realise how good Babar Azam is until he's gone because he is that much of a special talent," he added.

Cricket

Babar Azam / Nasser Hussain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

9h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

7h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

10m | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

1h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

3h | Corporate Talks
Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide