“You need to eat, sleep and fight for this club" - Cristiano Ronaldo's inspirational speech to his Manchester United teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United earned a satisfying 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at the weekend. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the motivational speech the Portuguese delivered to his teammates in the build-up to the encounter.

"Ronaldo's speech was very powerful and uplifting. The whole group of players and coaching staff listened in silence," Solskjaer was quoted as saying.

"He told his teammates: 'I have returned to Man United for two reasons. The first is because I love the club. The second is I love the winning mentality that breeds through the ranks of this club. I have not come back to be a cheerleader. If you guys want to succeed, then I need you to love this club from the bottom of your hearts.

"You need to eat, sleep and fight for this club. Whether you play or not, you need to support your teammates and always give 100 per cent for the club. I am here to win and nothing else. Winning brings us happiness. I want to be happy, do you?'

"The fans will support you, if you give your best. I just want to create a winning mentality, so when I do retire one day, the winning mentality will remain, and this group of players will dominate football, like we did in the past."

"I will do my best for the team but I need your support too. Are you ready to fight? Are you ready to leave everything on the pitch?"

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers ecstacy at Old Trafford

The whole stadium was shouting Cristiano Ronaldo's name as the Portuguese took to the pitch to make his second Manchester United debut on Saturday. The winger is known for delivering on the big stages and he didn't disappoint this time.

He opened the scoring for the Red Devils in injury time in the first half before making it a brace in the 67th minute. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also found the back of the net to give the team a vital 4-1 victory.

Thanks to that result, Manchester United now rank first in the Premier League table with 10 points from four games so far. Up next, they will face Young Boys in their first Champions League match of the season this evening.

Ronaldo might be rested given it's a relatively easy fixture for Manchester United.

Source: Sportskeedda