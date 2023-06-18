‘You f***ing pr**k’: Robinson's send-off of Khawaja draws criticism

Sports

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 08:10 pm

Related News

‘You f***ing pr**k’: Robinson's send-off of Khawaja draws criticism

Khawaja, widely regarded as one of the most-liked men in cricket, starred for the tourists with 141 before being bowled by Robinson early on day three at Edgbaston.

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 08:10 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England's Ollie Robinson has been widely criticised for classless behaviour after nabbing the breakthrough wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja during the opening Test of the Ashes.

Khawaja, widely regarded as one of the most-liked men in cricket, starred for the tourists with 141 before being bowled by Robinson early on day three at Edgbaston.

Robinson had made minimal impact on the Test before the breakthrough and delivered a bizarrely aggressive spray to Khawaja as the Aussie made his way back to the rooms.

He could be seen yelling "f*** off, you f***ing pr**k" directly at Khawaja.

Robinson then took the wickets of Nathan Lyon (1) and Pat Cummins (38) as Australia was bowled out for 386, trailing England by seven runs.

"It just strikes me as so ill-considered and makes no sense to me," SEN commentator Adam Collins said.

"These two play with such great spirit, I am not sure that was in the spirit though."

England great James Anderson bowled Alex Carey on the third morning only for Australia to be 365-6 after an hour's play.

That left the Ashes-holders just adrift of England's 393-8, a total built on Joe Root's unbeaten 118 and featuring Jonny Bairstow's run-a-ball 78.

Australia resumed on 311-5, 82 runs behind, with Khawaja having ended his decade-long wait for an Ashes hundred in England after overseeing a recovery from 67-3.

Carey was then 52 not out.

Both batters should have been dismissed Saturday, with Khawaja bowled off a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112 and Carey dropped by opposing wicketkeeper Bairstow on 26.

Bairstow gave Carey another reprieve off just the fourth ball of Sunday's play. Carey had failed to add to his overnight score when he inside edged a drive off Anderson only for Bairstow to drop the one-handed chance as he dived to his right.

It was the third chance Bairstow, preferred behind the stumps to Ben Foakes -- arguably a better keeper but not as good as a batsman -- had missed. He had also fumbled an opportunity to stump Cameron Green.

But Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test history but wicketless on Saturday, then took matters into his own hands, the 40-year-old bowling Carey between bat and pad with a ball that jagged back sharply.

Carey was out for 66, having helped Khawaja add a valuable 118 to take Australia to 338-6.

Cricket

Ollie Robinson / Usman Khawaja / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

7h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

12h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

5m | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

2h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

3h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline