‘You f***ing pr**k’: Robinson's send-off of Khawaja draws criticism

England's Ollie Robinson has been widely criticised for classless behaviour after nabbing the breakthrough wicket of Australia's Usman Khawaja during the opening Test of the Ashes.

Khawaja, widely regarded as one of the most-liked men in cricket, starred for the tourists with 141 before being bowled by Robinson early on day three at Edgbaston.

Robinson had made minimal impact on the Test before the breakthrough and delivered a bizarrely aggressive spray to Khawaja as the Aussie made his way back to the rooms.

He could be seen yelling "f*** off, you f***ing pr**k" directly at Khawaja.

Not a fan of the send-off that Ollie Robinson gives one of cricket's good guys after a classy 140. Great ball, poor follow-up.#Ashes #ENGvAUS #ENGvsAUSpic.twitter.com/FEHzViMFMe— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) June 18, 2023

Robinson then took the wickets of Nathan Lyon (1) and Pat Cummins (38) as Australia was bowled out for 386, trailing England by seven runs.

"It just strikes me as so ill-considered and makes no sense to me," SEN commentator Adam Collins said.

"These two play with such great spirit, I am not sure that was in the spirit though."

England great James Anderson bowled Alex Carey on the third morning only for Australia to be 365-6 after an hour's play.

That left the Ashes-holders just adrift of England's 393-8, a total built on Joe Root's unbeaten 118 and featuring Jonny Bairstow's run-a-ball 78.

Australia resumed on 311-5, 82 runs behind, with Khawaja having ended his decade-long wait for an Ashes hundred in England after overseeing a recovery from 67-3.

Carey was then 52 not out.

Both batters should have been dismissed Saturday, with Khawaja bowled off a Stuart Broad no-ball on 112 and Carey dropped by opposing wicketkeeper Bairstow on 26.

Bairstow gave Carey another reprieve off just the fourth ball of Sunday's play. Carey had failed to add to his overnight score when he inside edged a drive off Anderson only for Bairstow to drop the one-handed chance as he dived to his right.

It was the third chance Bairstow, preferred behind the stumps to Ben Foakes -- arguably a better keeper but not as good as a batsman -- had missed. He had also fumbled an opportunity to stump Cameron Green.

But Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test history but wicketless on Saturday, then took matters into his own hands, the 40-year-old bowling Carey between bat and pad with a ball that jagged back sharply.

Carey was out for 66, having helped Khawaja add a valuable 118 to take Australia to 338-6.