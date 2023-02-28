'You don't need to be the best of friends': Hathurusingha on alleged Tamim-Shakib rift

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The conflict between two of the cricket team's most senior and decorated players - Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal - has been the talking point among the cricket fraternity before the all-important England series beginning from Wednesday. But Bangladesh team's head coach Chandika Hathurasingha said the players don't have to be 'the best of friends' when they play for the national team while commenting on the alleged Shakib-Tamim rift during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"I have been on the job for seven days. I have been in dressing rooms and I have been in teams where everyone doesn't get along. Still, when they step out, they play as a team. When you play for your national team that's what you expect. You don't need to be the best of friends to go out and have dinner," Hathurusingha said when he was asked about the issue. 

"As long as it is not affecting (the team's performance), I don't see it as a problem," he added.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, BCB President Nazmul Hassan said that the conflict between the two senior cricketers has made the dressing room environment unhealthy. But the Tigers' ODI skipper, denied the allegation and said everything is normal in the dressing room. 

"I am the ODI captain. If I need any suggestions, Shakib is ready to help. He is the Test captain. Many times I have to bat with him. He's absolutely normal. When he gets a wicket, we all celebrate. Everything is fine on the field. Nothing else matters as long as we are helping each other on the field," Tamim said on Sunday.

"There should be no problem as long as we are giving our hundred percent. If it was not the case, then I would tell you that there is a problem," he added.

But within a few days, BCB President retracted his initial statement that the Shakib-Tamim conflict is something he heard from the media and he only said what he heard. 

"This is what I heard from outside, the atmosphere in the dressing room is not good, and there is a problem between Tamim and Shakib. Mostly from the media. I found everything very good in the last World Cup in Australia. I heard about it before. But I have not seen it myself." 

Nazmul Hassan also denied saying that the atmosphere in the dressing room is "not healthy".

The first ODI will be played in Mirpur on March 1, and the next match will be played in the same venue on March 3. The third and final ODI will be played at Zahoor Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 6.

The two teams will return to Dhaka after playing the first T20 in Chittagong on March 9. The next two T20s will be held in Mirpur on March 12 and 14. 

