'You don't have to hate Messi': Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has no rivalry with Leo

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted that one "doesn't have to hate Lionel Messi," but he did admit that he is not friends with the Argentine superstar player. Messi has been one of the best players in the world for the past few years.

The two arguably greatest players of all time are no longer rivals, according to the Portuguese, who was candid about his relationship with Messi. He urged his followers not to "hate" the Argentine maestro and instead to respect both players "who changed the history of football."

"If you like Cristiano, you don't have to hate Messi. The two changed the history of football and are respected. Rivalry? I don't see those things like that, we shared the stage for 15 years. I'm not saying we are friends but we respect each other," he told reporters.

Ronaldo and Messi both played for Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain for more than a decade. They pushed each other to their limits and beat the odds to create one of the most exciting rivalries in sports history. However, in the twilight of their careers, both superstars decided to move away from Europe in order to seek out new challenges.

While Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Messi relocated to the United States to play for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer.

Ronaldo will be back in action on Friday against Slovakia in a Euro 2024 qualifier, while Messi will lead the Argentine side against Ecuador in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Friday morning.