'You can't make one player play for 50 years': Taijul on Shakib

When Shakib Al Hasan is in the team, he is the primary spinner – the go-to option for spin bowling. This has been the norm in Bangladesh cricket for a long time. However, Shakib is no longer part of the Test team.

Despite wanting to play his last match, he couldn't return to the country. Adjusting to playing without Shakib has become a necessity, though Taijul Islam insists on accepting the reality. According to him, it's impossible to have one player play for 50 years.

During the India tour, Shakib announced his retirement from Test cricket, stating his desire to play his final match against South Africa in Mirpur. Initially, there was some uncertainty, but eventually, the team for the first Test was announced with Shakib included.

However, protests erupted in Bangladesh upon the news of his return, with demands for him to be dropped from the team. After reaching Dubai en route to Bangladesh, the government advised Shakib, for his own safety, not to return.

From Dubai, Shakib returned to the United States to be with his family. Bangladesh, therefore, began their first Test against South Africa without him. Taijul, who has often filled in as Shakib's replacement, led the spin attack today. He bowled like a leader, claiming 5 out of the 6 South African wickets that fell. On the day he took his 13th five-wicket haul, Taijul also became the second Bangladeshi bowler to reach 200 Test wickets, after Shakib.

Taijul appeared at the post-match press conference after achieving his milestone. Although much of the discussion was about the team's performance, he was asked to speak extensively about Shakib. When asked if they had to adjust without the experienced player, Taijul offered a dose of realism. He pointed out that they had played and won without Shakib before.

The left-arm spinner said, "Shakib Bhai isn't here, but it's not like I've never played without him. We've played many matches without Shakib Bhai. For instance, when we won a Test in New Zealand, Shakib Bhai wasn't there. When we won at home against New Zealand, he wasn't there either. There are many such examples."

"You can't make one player play for 50 years. One will come, another will go. They'll play for 10 years, 15 years, or at most 20 years. We have to accept this. There's no doubt he was a great player. But we will pray, and you should also pray, that someone else like him comes along. Or that those who are here now perform well," he said.