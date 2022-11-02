Yet another heartbreak against India as Bangladesh lose by 5 runs

Yet another heartbreak against India as Bangladesh lose by 5 runs

There was a late hint of a heist from Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed but Hardik in the penultimate over and Arshdeep Singh in the last kept their nerve to ensure India didn't suffer a defeat - which would've been almost fatal for them in terms of the semi-final race.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

So close yet so far. Another big-stage match against India and another heartbreak for Bangladesh as they lose the thriller by 5 runs.

India edge home a win in a thrilling encounter. And they have to thank their fielding - mostly KL - and also the rain for helping them with this one.

The game was totally in Bangladesh's grasp when Litton Das was going hammer and tongs. 66 for no loss they were when rain came down and they were 17 ahead on DLS par at that stage.

They would've won had the rain stayed put. But things changed post the rain, first ball, Das slipped while going back for a second and if that wasn't warning enough, next ball he stumbled while going back for the second and was run-out with a direct-hit from KL. That proved to be the turning point of the game as the much-criticised Indian fielding turned up on the night. Bangladesh skied everything up from that point and India caught them all.

There was a late hint of a heist from Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed but Hardik in the penultimate over and Arshdeep Singh in the last kept their nerve to ensure India didn't suffer a defeat - which would've been almost fatal for them in terms of the semi-final race.

5:53 pm

Bangladesh have completely lost their way, losing as many as six wickets in a space of just 35 balls. They needed 85 off nine overs with all ten wickets in hand but were restricted by some very tight bowling and excellent catching. 

They are now 120 for 6 after 14 overs.

5:48 pm

Arshdeep Singh picked up the wickets of Shakib and Afif in the 12th over.

They are now 102 for 4 after 12. Bangladesh still need 50 runs to win from last 4 overs.

5:38 pm

Mohammed Shami came in to bowl the 10th over and dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto who was swinging the bat every ball.

It has brought Afif Hossain into the crease. He has his captain Shakib as his partner. Bangladesh still need 63 to win off six overs with eight wickets in hand.

Bangladesh are 88 for 2 after 10 overs. They need 63 to win from 6 overs.

5:24 pm

Litton Das has departed soon after the play resumed. He bagged 60 off 27 balls.

KL Rahul'sdirect hit was enough to provide the first breakthrough for India.

5:15 pm

The rain has stopped and the play will start at 5:20 pm BST.

 Bangladesh's revised target will be 151 in 16 overs, we reckon. That means they'll need 85 in the remaining nine overs.

5 pm

There's still a light drizzle in the air, but a heavy breeze blowing it across the ground. Looks almost like mist near the floodlights.

According to Cricbuzz's Deepu Narayanan:

Target for Bangladesh if overs are lost
19 overs: 177
17 overs: 160
15 overs: 142
12 overs: 112
10 overs: 89

4:31 pm

It's begun bucketing down now! Litton's charge has put Bangladesh in a beautiful position for just this sort of situation. The covers have come on.

They're 17 runs ahead of the D/L par! The covers have come on.

Bangladesh are 66 for no loss after 7 overs. 

Litton is batting on 59 off 26 balls. Shanto bagged 7 off 16.

4:25 pm

"Litton Das is lighting up the Adelaide Oval," called Harsha Bhogle on-air. He notched up his first fifty of the tournament off just 21 balls. This is the second-fastest fifty in the T20I history of Bangladesh. 

At the end of the powerplay (six overs), Bangladesh are 60/0. Litton 56*, Shanto 4*

4:10 pm

Bangladesh are up against two brilliant swing bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. Litton Das struck three boundaries off Arshdeep in the second over. Litton edged one but the ball landed just short of Dinesh Karthik's gloves.

 

After two overs, the chasing side are 14/0.

