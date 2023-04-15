'Yes and No': BFF president Salahuddin not entirely surprised by Shohag's FIFA ban

While talking to the reporters at the BFF house on Saturday, he said that he would call an emergency meeting in two days' time to discuss further actions. 

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin said that he was not entirely surprised by the FIFA's decision to ban General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag because he sensed something like that would happen.

While talking to the reporters at the BFF house on Saturday, he said that he would call an emergency meeting in two days' time to discuss further actions. 

"Two of our senior vice-presidents are not in the country right now. They will be back by the day after tomorrow. I'll speak to the FIFA president on Monday. Then we will hold an emergency meeting and decide what we will do, and how we will investigate."

Salahuddin was asked if he was surprised with the allegations against the BFF and Shohag. "Yes and no. Because when they went to Zurich.. when I got to know that they [FIFA] are onto something, I felt something would happen, but I am yet to get any official letter from the FIFA, " he said.

But as per a statement given by the law firm representing him, Shohag, who feels hard done by the decision, will appeal to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) against the FIFA's decision which he called "biased and targeted".

"I spoke to [Abu Nayeem] Shohag yesterday and he feels justice has not been served. He said he would go to CAS," Salahuddin said.

 

 

 

 

