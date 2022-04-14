Years of hard work are paying off: Ferrari chairman

Sports

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 05:43 pm

Related News

Years of hard work are paying off: Ferrari chairman

Charles Leclerc has won two of the first three races, finishing second in the other, and has a 34-point lead in the championship.

Reuters
14 April, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 05:43 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Years of hard work are paying off for Ferrari with a stellar start to the Formula One season, company chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday.

Charles Leclerc has won two of the first three races, finishing second in the other, and has a 34-point lead in the championship.

Ferrari, who last won a title in 2008 and failed to win a race in 2020 and 2021, also lead the constructors' standings by 39 points from champions Mercedes.

"We said two years ago that we had to work hard to get back to being competitive and the 2022 championship has got off to a truly thrilling start," Elkann said at Ferrari's annual shareholders' meeting.

Ferrari slumped to sixth overall in the 2020 season, their lowest ranking since 1980, but rose to third last year under principal Mattia Binotto and their new car looks both fast and reliable.

"Like all our tifosi (fans) around the world, I am delighted we are competing at the highest level," said Elkann.

"That said, we know the season has just begun and in Formula One you are always surrounded by fierce competitors. We must work tirelessly as a team to optimize every aspect of our performance.

"That is the spirit and approach I look forward to seeing at Imola and as the season progresses."

The next race, round four of 23, is a home one for Ferrari at the Italian circuit named after company founder Enzo and son Dino.

Others

F1 / Formula 1 / Formula One / Formula One F1 / Ferrari / Scuderia Ferrari / Ferrari Formula One

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

8h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

9h | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

9h | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

9h | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

9h | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

9h | Videos
World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research