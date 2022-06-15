Yasir Ali ruled out of WI Tests with a back injury

Right-handed Bangladesh batter Yasir Ali Rabbi has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against the West Indies starting on June 16 in Antigua.

The batter suffered a blow in his back during the three-day practice match against the Cricket West Indies President XI, confirmed the physio of the Bangladesh team.

"Recovery from such injuries takes about two to three weeks time. Therefore, he will not be available for the Test series," Bayjedul Islam, the Bangladesh team physio, told the media.

Yasir was expected to take extra responsibility in the absence of Mushfiqur Rahim on the West Indies tour. Mushfiqur is out of this tour due to personal reasons.

The batter has played five Tests, six ODIs, and a T20I for Bangladesh so far. He has two fifties under his belt.

Apart from the two-match Test series, Bangladesh will take on the hosts in a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series on this tour as well.

The first Test of the series will begin on June 16 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and the second Test will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia from June 24.

While the first two T20Is will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, and Dominica on July 2 and 3 respectively, the third T20I and all three ODIs will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana on July 10, 13, and 16 respectively.