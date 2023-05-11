Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks IPL record for fastest half-century

Yashasvi Jaiswal produced an exhibition in power-hitting, smashing the record for the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Jaiswal smashed the fifty in merely 13 deliveries, smashing the joint-record previously held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins (14 balls).

En route to his record-breaking innings, the Rajasthan Royals opener also smashed 26 runs in the opening over; the most by a batter in the league.

Chasing a lowly 150-run target at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Yashasvi wreaked havoc on the Knight Riders as he smashed their captain Nitish Rana for 6, 6, 4, 4, 2, 4 in the first six balls of the innings.

Even as Royals lost the important wicket of Jos Buttler in only the second over, the fiery Indian opener was unfazed as he continued on his aggressive approach.

In fact, Jaiswal reached the record-breaking half-century mark in the very next over of the chase, smashing Shardul Thakur for a hat-trick of fours.

He hit seven fours and three sixes en route to his fifty.

While Pat Cummins had smashed a 14-run fifty in the game against Mumbai Indians in the previous edition of the tournament, KL Rahul – who then represented the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) – held the record with the same figures against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Yashasvi Jaiswal, meanwhile, is enjoying a stellar Indian Premier League season this year; the 21-year-old opener was at the second place in the list of highest run-scorers in the 2023 edition (477 in 11 innings).

Moreover, with an impressive strike rate of 160.60, Jaiswal is already knocking the doors for a national team call-up.

The Rajasthan Royals are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 table and have three games remaining in the season including the match against Knight Riders.