Yamal a doubt for Barcelona ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona's coach, Hansi Flick, has confirmed that teenage winger Lamine Yamal remains a doubt for their La Liga trip to Real Sociedad on 10 november, raising concerns over the young star's availability.

"He was working indoors on strength training, given the number of matches he's played recently. We'll see how he is tomorrow," Flick told reporters.

Meanwhile, playmaker Dani Olmo is expected to feature despite feeling unwell overnight. "Dani was a bit uncomfortable last night but improved this morning, so he's been receiving treatments. I think he'll be ready for tomorrow," Flick noted.

Defender Pau Cubarsi is also likely to play, despite a facial injury sustained during Barcelona's midweek Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade. Flick assured that Cubarsi completed the full training session without issues.

Barcelona enter this fixture with a nine-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid, underlining the stakes as they look to maintain their lead in La Liga.

The coach also reiterated the importance of punctuality within the team following an incident last month involving French defender Jules Kounde, who was reportedly benched after arriving late to a team meeting before their match against Alaves. Flick was firm on the matter, stating, "It's a rule. If you're five minutes late, others are kept waiting. That's not respectful, and it's not how I understand respect within a team."