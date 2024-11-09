Yamal a doubt for Barcelona ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Sports

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

Yamal a doubt for Barcelona ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Flick indicated that while Yamal’s recent heavy workload has necessitated rest and specific strength work, a decision on his fitness will be made closer to matchday.

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 08:09 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona's coach, Hansi Flick, has confirmed that teenage winger Lamine Yamal remains a doubt for their La Liga trip to Real Sociedad on 10 november, raising concerns over the young star's availability.

"He was working indoors on strength training, given the number of matches he's played recently. We'll see how he is tomorrow," Flick told reporters.

Meanwhile, playmaker Dani Olmo is expected to feature despite feeling unwell overnight. "Dani was a bit uncomfortable last night but improved this morning, so he's been receiving treatments. I think he'll be ready for tomorrow," Flick noted.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Defender Pau Cubarsi is also likely to play, despite a facial injury sustained during Barcelona's midweek Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade. Flick assured that Cubarsi completed the full training session without issues.

Barcelona enter this fixture with a nine-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid, underlining the stakes as they look to maintain their lead in La Liga.

The coach also reiterated the importance of punctuality within the team following an incident last month involving French defender Jules Kounde, who was reportedly benched after arriving late to a team meeting before their match against Alaves. Flick was firm on the matter, stating, "It's a rule. If you're five minutes late, others are kept waiting. That's not respectful, and it's not how I understand respect within a team."

Football

Lamine Yamal / Hansi Flick / FC Barcelona / La Liga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

41m | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

51m | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

1h | Videos
LPG industry spins into troubled business model

LPG industry spins into troubled business model

1h | Videos
Is Trump's immigration policy feasible to implement?

Is Trump's immigration policy feasible to implement?

56m | Videos
There is talk of bringing Starlink to Bangladesh- BIDA Chairman

There is talk of bringing Starlink to Bangladesh- BIDA Chairman

2h | Videos