Xavi sees 'the positives' despite being 'self-critical' following Barcelona's lackluster victory

Barcelona head coach Xavi admits he must be "self-critical" about his side's recent drop in quality, but insists they will "see the positives" after victory over Celta Vigo.

A poached first-half finish from Pedri was enough for a 1-0 win for the Blaugrana to extend their winning run in LaLiga to seven consecutive games and take them back to the summit on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid.

Yet between their latest result and a similar narrow triumph against Mallorca, Barca appear to be fading away from their early bullish intensity, with a loss to Inter in the Champions League further compounding matters.

Speaking afterwards, Xavi acknowledged he was less than satisfied with his team's latest drop in temperament, but still highlighted the vitality of their ability to earn big results with unrewarding form.

"I have to be very self-critical today," he told DAZN. "The first half was good. In the second half, we stopped applying pressure; psychologically, we dropped off.

"It is important to take three points when you are not good though. We have won seven games in a row. You have to see the positives. Until an excellent performance arrives, you have to save these matches."

With El Clasico looming for likely control of the title race, Xavi seemed less pressed about concerns over form though, suggesting the all-encompassing nature of the fixture balances out both Madrid and themselves.

"El Clasico, it is unpredictable," he added. "Last year, we arrived on the back of a bad run of form, and yet we won 4-0. We will try to win and show personality, like we did last time."