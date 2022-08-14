Xavi pleads for patience & more signings after Rayo Vallecano draw

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 04:08 pm

"I've already said we have to keep strengthening and we have time until August 31," Xavi said in his press conference.

Xavi pleads for patience &amp; more signings after Rayo Vallecano draw

Barcelona manager Xavi has urged fans to be patient with his side after their season got off to an underwhelming start with a 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen all started for their new side, while Franck Kessie came off the bench, and although Barcelona were the superior side, they failed to make their chances count and even ended the game with ten men following Sergio Busquets' late dismissal.

After the game, Xavi took the chance to plead with the Barcelona board to continue to find money to spend in the transfer market.

"I've already said we have to keep strengthening and we have time until August 31," Xavi said in his press conference.

"But I don't want to use that as an excuse [for the Rayo result]. I understand the disappointment, expectations are really high. We will have to analyse the game, improve and keep believing in the model of play.

"Rayo defended well. It was harder for us to create than usual. It's a shame because we wanted to show the fans that we're on a good path. It's disappointing, but we ask for patience."

Xavi, who stressed that right-back is his primary area of concern right now, was determined to remain positive despite a defeatist line of questioning.

When asked whether there has been too much talk of Barcelona as title candidates, he said: "That's our goal. We have to analyse and improve, but this season, the goal is to win title. This result doesn't change anything.

"If we don't win the title, it will be disappointing for me and for the club. Last year, it was more difficult."

"He continued: "It is a disappointment, obviously. We came with a good feeling from pre-season but we cannot have a defeatist message now because of a draw. We have another war to prepare for on Sunday."

