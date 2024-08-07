X brings up Rohit Sharma's weight as Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 05:35 pm

X brings up Rohit Sharma's weight as Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics

A day after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout, Vinesh Phogat, 29, was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. The setback left the feisty wrestler medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

07 August, 2024, 05:30 pm
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024 due to her weight has led to a section of her fans comparing her to Indian cricketer captain Rohit Sharma whose physical fitness has been a topic of discussion every now and then.

A day after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout, Vinesh Phogat, 29, was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. The setback left the feisty wrestler medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

Phogat's fans, grappling with the disappointment of her disqualification, brought up cricketer Rohit Sharma's physical fitness in several comments on social media. Several people wondered if there were disparities in weight scrutiny across different sports.

"Luckily, Rohit Sharma is not required to check his weight every day before a cricket match," X user Benedict said.

"Rohit Sharma is playing overweight for the years and Vinesh Phogat disqualified for just having 100 gm overweight," another user said.

