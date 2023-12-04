'WTF': Haaland criticises referee on social media after thrilling draw

Sports

AFP
04 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 01:14 pm

Related News

'WTF': Haaland criticises referee on social media after thrilling draw

The City striker was incensed after the official failed to play an advantage in the closing moments of a thrilling Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

AFP
04 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 01:14 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Erling Haaland faces possible disciplinary action after complaining about referee Simon Hooper on social media following Manchester City's dramatic 3-3 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

The City striker was incensed after the official failed to play an advantage in the closing moments of a thrilling Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland was fouled but quickly got up and played Jack Grealish through on goal, only for Hooper to pull play back and award a free-kick.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Haaland was one of several City players to angrily remonstrate with the official and he continued his protests after the game by reposting a clip of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, with the comment "Wtf", which is offensive slang. 

Manager Pep Guardiola was not aware of Haaland's social media post when he spoke to reporters after the game but, referring to Haaland's on-field reaction, admitted he could understand the player's anger.

"It's normal," said the City boss. "His reaction was the same for 10 players. The rules are you cannot talk with the referees or fourth officials, so we should have had 10 players sent off today.

"He's a little bit disappointed. Even the referee -- if he played for Man City today he would be disappointed for that action, that's for sure."

Guardiola had tried to temper his criticism, saying in a TV interview he did not want to make a "Mikel Arteta comment", in reference to the Arsenal manager's controversial remarks after a game against Newcastle last month.

He added in a press conference: "I make mistakes, the players make mistakes.

"It surprised me because in the moment Erling went down (and) if you whistle in that moment it's fine.

"But when he stands up and continues and the referee makes that gesture to play on, and after he (Haaland) makes the pass he then stops the game -- I don't want to criticise him.

"On the touchline sometimes I lose my mind and my gestures are not proper but for many years as a manager I'm not a guy, when I'm refreshed, to comment."

Football

Erling Haaland / manchester city / Tottenham Hotspur / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

7h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

22h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

39m | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

Now | TBS Economy
Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

18h | TBS SPORTS
Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

17h | TBS World
How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

6h | TBS SPORTS