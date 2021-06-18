WTC Final: Rain washes out first session of Day 1

TBS Report
18 June, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 04:04 pm

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

 Heavy rain in Southampton has certainly taken a massive toll on the WTC final between India and New Zealand as there will be no play in the first session on Day 1.

The toss has also been delayed due to continuous drizzling. Both Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will fight out for their maiden ICC trophy as captains.

But the weather in Southampton isn't allowing the game to begin. The forecast, which doesn't look optimistic, can change at the drop of a hat as the weather in England is unpredictable at times.

It started raining in Southampton on Thursday afternoon and Friday's coin toss could not take place because of the drizzle which ensured the square remained under cover.

"The toss has been delayed and there will be no play in the opening session," the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

The organisers have allocated a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the match.

The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for test cricket.

India went with both their spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin while veteran Ishant Sharma was picked as the third seamer ahead of Mohammed Siraj in their five-man attack.

New Zealand, currently the top-ranked test team, were yet to reveal their playing XI.

