Wozniacki into Australian Open second round after injury withdrawal

Sports

AFP
14 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 06:22 pm

Related News

Wozniacki into Australian Open second round after injury withdrawal

Wozniacki, who won the title in Melbourne in 2018, came out of retirement last year during the North American hard-court swing and reached the last-16 at the US Open.

AFP
14 January, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 06:22 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki said she hoped her young children were in bed after progressing to the second round when Magda Linette retired injured on Sunday.

Wozniacki, who won the title in Melbourne in 2018, came out of retirement last year during the North American hard-court swing and reached the last-16 at the US Open.

The Danish star, 33, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when the Polish 20th seed was forced to quit the evening match on Margaret Court Arena.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This is not how I wanted to finish it, and I really hope that it's not too serious and that she'll recover soon," she said.

The former world number one, who retired in 2020, said it felt good to be back at Melbourne Park, six years after she lifted her only Grand Slam title.

"I feel at home here," she said. "The court brings back amazing memories."

But she was keen that two-year-old Oliva and one-year-old James would be fast asleep by the time she got back to her accommodation.

"They are used to going to bed at 7:30 pm on the dot," she said. "After that it's mummy and daddy's time to enjoy. I think they watched the first 30 minutes of my match."

Wozniacki broke her opponent three times in the opening set to take a firm grip on the match on the first day of action at the season's opening Grand Slam.

Linette, who reached the semi-finals last year, took a medical timeout when trailing 5-2, re-emerging with heavy strapping to her left thigh.

But she decided she could not continue early in the second set and Wozniacki will now face 20-year-old qualifier Maria Timofeeva in the second round.

Wozniacki unashamedly said her aim was to lift the Australian Open trophy again.

"I have worked hard to be here, to be back on this stage," she said. "I didn't think I would be back here after having two kids ... I'm playing well, so why not me?"

Others

Tennis / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

4h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

4h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

11h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

6h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

7h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

21h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

10h | Videos