'Would Shakib have talked of mental health if he was picked in IPL?': BCB President questions Shakib's commitment

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday revealed that he is mulling a break from international cricket before going leaving Dhaka on a commercial engagement trip to Dubai.

Shakib, while interacting with the media in Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport, said he did not enjoy playing in the Afghanistan series and further added that he is not mentally and physically fit to play cricket at the moment.

Shakib's statement once again plunged into uncertainty about his full availability for the tour of South Africa.

But that didn't go down well with the BCB President, Nazmul Hassan Papon.

The BCB President questioned Shakib's commitment, asking whether he would have wanted a similar break from the IPL had he been picked in the auction.

"I think it is logical to think that if he was in a poor physical and mental state, he wouldn't have given his name in the IPL [auction]," Hassan said. "But he went ahead with it. So, does it mean that if he got his IPL contract, he would have said the same thing? I absolutely do not understand this." Hassan said.

"We can't do anything if he doesn't want to play [for Bangladesh]. But he can't keep saying I will play this game, I won't play that game. We are soft on those who we love, but they also have to be professional. Otherwise, we will have to make decisions that no one will like," he added.

"It is surprising to be honest. I don't know what he is saying now but his last conversation with me was in Chattogram where he said he would play and that's all I know."

Shakib echoed the same sentiment during his impromptu presser before leaving for Dubai on March 6 but added that he has spoken with the BCB Cricket operation chairman regarding his mental and physical state.

Nazmul added that he is not sure why Shakib is not enjoying the game but hinted that the veteran could be in a mentally disturbed state. "I think he is mentally disturbed," he said. "What I feel is why won't he enjoy playing against Afghanistan because we had beaten them and if any cricketer is not enjoying the success of his team, then it is a big problem."

Since the start of 2017, Shakib has played only 15 of the 33 Tests Bangladesh have played, the reasons for his absences including injury, his one-year suspension for not reporting a corrupt approach, and personal leave.