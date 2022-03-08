'Would Shakib have talked of mental health if he was picked in IPL?': BCB President questions Shakib's commitment

Sports

08 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:10 am

Related News

'Would Shakib have talked of mental health if he was picked in IPL?': BCB President questions Shakib's commitment

Shakib, while interacting with the media in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport, said he did not enjoy playing in the Afghanistan series and further added that he is not mentally and physically fit to play cricket at the moment.

08 March, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Shakib is seen talking with Papon at a press briefing. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Shakib is seen talking with Papon at a press briefing. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday revealed that he is mulling a break from international cricket before going leaving Dhaka on a commercial engagement trip to Dubai. 

Shakib, while interacting with the media in Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport, said he did not enjoy playing in the Afghanistan series and further added that he is not mentally and physically fit to play cricket at the moment.

Shakib's statement once again plunged into uncertainty about his full availability for the tour of South Africa. 

But that didn't go down well with the BCB President, Nazmul Hassan Papon. 

The BCB President questioned Shakib's commitment, asking whether he would have wanted a similar break from the IPL had he been picked in the auction.

"I think it is logical to think that if he was in a poor physical and mental state, he wouldn't have given his name in the IPL [auction]," Hassan said. "But he went ahead with it. So, does it mean that if he got his IPL contract, he would have said the same thing? I absolutely do not understand this." Hassan said.

"We can't do anything if he doesn't want to play [for Bangladesh]. But he can't keep saying I will play this game, I won't play that game. We are soft on those who we love, but they also have to be professional. Otherwise, we will have to make decisions that no one will like," he added.

"It is surprising to be honest. I don't know what he is saying now but his last conversation with me was in Chattogram where he said he would play and that's all I know."

Shakib echoed the same sentiment during his impromptu presser before leaving for Dubai on March 6 but added that he has spoken with the BCB Cricket operation chairman regarding his mental and physical state.

Nazmul added that he is not sure why Shakib is not enjoying the game but hinted that the veteran could be in a mentally disturbed state. "I think he is mentally disturbed," he said. "What I feel is why won't he enjoy playing against Afghanistan because we had beaten them and if any cricketer is not enjoying the success of his team, then it is a big problem."

Since the start of 2017, Shakib has played only 15 of the 33 Tests Bangladesh have played, the reasons for his absences including injury, his one-year suspension for not reporting a corrupt approach, and personal leave.

 

 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Nazmul Hassan Papon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

3h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3-ingrideant butter cookies

3-ingrideant butter cookies

6m | Videos
Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

4h | Videos
Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

4h | Videos
Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market