'Would like to checkmate Messi': Ronaldo drops huge remark on GOAT debate

Sports

Hindustan Times
21 November, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:58 pm

Photo: Annie Leibovitz for Louis Vuitton
Two of the greatest players of their generation, Ballon d'Or arch-rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi recently broke the internet by posing together for an advert in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2022 hosted by Qatar. Known for making headlines on and off the field, Messi's former Clasico rival Ronaldo is set to lead 2016 UEFA Euro winners Portugal at the grandest stage of them all - the FIFA World Cup.

Addressing a traditional press conference ahead of Portugal's World Cup 2022 opener in Qatar, Manchester United icon Ronaldo reckoned that his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan will not hinder Portugal's bid for its first-ever World Cup title. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his international debut in 2003.

The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be his fifth appearance on the biggest stage of world football.

During the media interaction, the Portugal captain also opened up about the Ronaldo-Messi bonhomie which has become the talk of the town in the lead-up to the Qatar World Cup.

"I would like to be the player to checkmate Messi, it happened in the chess game and in football, it would be magic," Ronaldo chuckled while responding to a query about Messi.

Ronaldo feels the best-player debate involving him and Messi will continue even if he ends up lifting the famous trophy in Qatar.

"Even if I win the World Cup that debate will continue. Some people like me more, some people like me less, like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes. The World Cup will always be a showcase. But if you tell me you won't win any more tournaments in your career, I would still be happy, given all I have achieved," Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo-led Portugal will kickstart their World Cup Group H campaign against Ghana on Thursday. Portugal will also meet Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup.

