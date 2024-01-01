'Worst game of the season': Arteta laments as Arsenal miss out on top spot

Sports

Reuters
01 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 05:50 pm

Related News

'Worst game of the season': Arteta laments as Arsenal miss out on top spot

"Painful and sad day, that's how I would sum it up. We simply weren't good enough," he told reporters.

Reuters
01 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Arsenal cannot afford to repeat the performance that led to Sunday's 2-1 loss at Fulham if they want to fight for the Premier League title, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arteta called it their "worst game of the season" after Arsenal failed to capitalise on an early lead and lost their second straight game, ending the year fourth after being top of the table at Christmas.

"Painful and sad day, that's how I would sum it up... we simply weren't good enough," he told reporters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We could not control the direct play. It was so easy for (Fulham) to win that first, and second ball and have the opportunity to run, and we conceded (two goals that way).

"What happened today cannot happen again. Because if you do that you will never have the chance to be where we want to be."

The North London side have 40 points after 20 matches, two behind leaders Liverpool who play their game in hand on Monday against Newcastle United.

"It could have been a beautiful way to end the year and finish top of the league, but these are the margins," Arteta added.

The Spaniard said the team needed to focus on improving in the future.

"We want to win games," he said.

"We have a chance to be the best in the best in the league with these players. So, they are really good and we are going to continue to work with them."

Arsenal resume their league campaign on January 20 against Crystal Palace.

Football

Mikel Arteta / Arsenal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

10h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

7h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

10h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

49m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

2h | Videos
A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

4h | Videos
UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

8h | Videos