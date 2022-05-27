Worried BCB president to have a 'frank chat' with out-of-form Mominul

Sports

Worried BCB president to have a 'frank chat' with out-of-form Mominul

For now, the BCB is happy with his captaincy but it's his batting that has become a cause for concern. On Friday, Nazmul said that he would have a 'frank' talk with Mominul about his batting in a couple of days. 

Worried BCB president to have a &#039;frank chat&#039; with out-of-form Mominul

Since that famous Test win against New Zealand in January, Bangladesh Test captain has remained a pale shadow of himself with the bat. In nine innings after that, the Bangladesh captain has reached double figures only once and the way he has been getting out is quite ugly. 

He has mentioned a few times that he is 'not worried' about his batting form. But after the second Test match against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan said that he is quite worried about Mominul's batting. 

For now, the BCB is happy with his captaincy but it's his batting that has become a cause for concern. On Friday, Nazmul said that he would have a 'frank' talk with Mominul about his batting in a couple of days. 

"When a captain fails to score runs, pressure mounts on him," said the BCB president. "I reckon Mominul is under immense mental pressure right now. I had a brief chat with him today. Probably I will have a frank talk with him tomorrow or the day after that to know what he is thinking right now."

"We are not worried about his captaincy. The problem is that he is not getting runs. We can now only hope that he returns to form soon," he added.

This year, Mominul averages 16.2 in 11 innings, the worst among any middle-order batter in Tests in the world (number four to seven) during this period.

