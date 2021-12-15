World's most expensive cricket bat: Sir Donald Bradman's bat sold for record-breaking amount at auction

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 11:32 am

The bat has been sold at an auction at a jaw-dropping price of $245,500, BDT 1 crore 50 lakhs 13 thousand in Bangladeshi currency. 

The bat that Sir Donald Bradman used in the famous 1934 Ashes is now the costliest bat in the world, reported ABC. The bat has been sold at an auction at a jaw-dropping price of $245,500, BDT 1 crore 50 lakhs 13 thousand in Bangladeshi currency. 

Bradman played two of his greatest knocks in Tests - 304 at Headingley and 244 at the Oval - with this bat. The famous William Sykes and Son bat is one of the rarest pieces in Australian sporting memorabilia, according to Pickles Auctions executive director Gavin Dempsey.

Although the foreign bidders showed a lot of interest, the bat eventually went to an anonymous collector. The bat has been at the Bradman Museum at Bowral for the last 25 years and will continue to be here, confirmed Dempsey.

"They have bought it on the basis that they want to keep it in the public eye, keep it in the museum.That is the best outcome for everyone concerned, particularly cricket lovers," he said.

With this bat, Bradman also stitched a 451-run partnership for the second wicket, his highest, with Bill Ponsford. 

This bat is the second bat used by Bradman to have been sold this year.

