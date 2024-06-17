World record! New Zealand's Ferguson bowls runless four-over spell in T20 World Cup

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2024, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 11:39 pm

Related News

World record! New Zealand's Ferguson bowls runless four-over spell in T20 World Cup

Hindustan Times
17 June, 2024, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 11:39 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson produced the most economical return in T20 World Cup history after bowling his maximum permitted four overs without conceding a run against Papua New Guinea on Monday.

The 33-year-old fast bowler finished with three wickets for no runs in four overs during a Group C game against non-Test nation PNG in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Ferguson was introduced in the fifth over of PNG's innings after Kane Williamson opted to bowl in the rain-delayed match in Tarouba. He picked up a wicket on his very first ball of the match, dismissing captain Assad Vala for 6. Ferguson's pace caused serious problems for the PNG batters, who looked out of place against a significantly better opponent in New Zealand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ferguson continued from the other end after the Powerplay and bowled another maiden, this time to Sese Bau, as he kept mixing his lengths to create issues for the batter. Ferguson was called back in the 12th over and created an instant impact yet again, dismissing Charles Amini on 17 on his second ball.

During his fourth over, there were two runs scored off the third ball, but they were given leg-byes, meaning the runs weren't added to Ferguson's final figures. He eventually bowled a fourth maiden while dismissing Chad Soper for 1 to achieve the incredible feat in the shortest format.

Ferguson became the only second bowler in T20I history to reach this feat; Canada's Saad Bin Zafar was the first to bowl four maidens in a T20I. He reached this feat during a T20 World Cup qualifier against Panama. Zafar had picked two wickets in his bowling spell, a record which Ferguson has now bettered with three dismissals to his name.

Overall, it had been a disappointing campaign for the Kiwis, with the side already eliminated from the competition. The Kane Williamson-led team faced defeats to Afghanistan and West Indies in its group, which confirmed its early exit in the tournament.

Ahead of their final match against PNG, the side's leading pacer Trent Boult confirmed that he would retire from T20Is following the World Cup.

 

Top News / Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 world cup 2024 / Lockie Ferguson / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

7h | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

9h | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

1d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

3h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

5h | Videos