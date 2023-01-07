World number one Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury

Sports

Reuters
07 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 04:55 pm

Related News

World number one Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury

"When I was at my best in the preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg." he wrote on Twitter.

Reuters
07 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 04:55 pm
World number one Alcaraz to miss Australian Open with injury

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will not play in the Australian Open after picking up a right leg muscle injury during pre-season training, the Spaniard said on Friday.

"When I was at my best in the preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg." he wrote on Twitter.

"I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024," he added.

"We're sorry we won't be seeing you this year @carlosalcaraz. Wishing you a swift recovery. See you back on court soon," the official Australian Open account said on Twitter.

The 19-year-old claimed his maiden major title at last year's U.S Open, which also made him the youngest ever men's world number one.

Before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, he said he was nearing full fitness ahead of the new season, having missed the ATP Finals and Davis Cup due to an abdominal injury sustained at the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz replaced Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings after beating Norway's Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final in September by electrifying the crowd with his acrobatic shot-making, hard-hitting forehand and emphatic fist pumps.

Tennis fans were looking forward to witnessing one of the sport's brightest young stars at Melbourne Park, who could have faced nine-time Aus Open winner Novak Djokovic, or fellow countryman Rafa Nadal, the defending champion.

Others

Carlos Alcaraz / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

4h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

6h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

1h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

2h | TBS Insight
Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals