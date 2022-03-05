World of football mourns 'greatest of all time' after cricket icon's death

Sports

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 11:58 am

World of football mourns 'greatest of all time' after cricket icon's death

World of football mourns &#039;greatest of all time&#039; after cricket icon&#039;s death

The world of sport joined together on Friday as footballing heroes mourned the death of cricket legend Shane Warne at the age of 52.

One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Australian icon Warne passed away on Friday, March 4from a suspected heart attack, his management confirmed.

The demise of the legendary player of the sports world has caused a lot of pain in the football world as well. Many in the world of football, including Gary Lineker, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, James Pierce and Sunil Chhetri, mourn and pay tribute to Shane Warne's death.

"Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time.  Can't quite believe it. RIP Shane," English football legend Gary Linekar wrote on Twitter. 

Another English footballer Jamie Carragher wrote, "RIP Shane Warne, the best bowler I've ever seen ❤️"

Warne was staying in a villa in the resort of Koh Samui in Thailand with his friends where he was found unconscious and did not respond when one of his friends tried to wake him up for food at around 5 pm local time. They then performed CPR for 20 minutes before the arrival of the ambulance that took the former Aussie cricketer to the Thai International Hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

