World Cup-winning German football legend Franz Beckenbauer passes away at 78

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer has died at the age of 78.

The World Cup winner died on Sunday, his family have confirmed, as tributes from the world of football flooded in.

Beckenbauer's health has gradually declined ever since his son Stephan died in 2015.

Since then the iconic former player and manager has battled Parkinson's disease, dementia, as well as undergoing heart operations.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that husband and father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family," a statement read.

"We ask that you be able to mourn in silence and refrain from asking any questions."

Beckenbauer, nicknamed 'Der Kaiser, is unanimously viewed as one of football's greatest ever players.

He was part of the West Germany side that lost to England in the 1966 World Cup final.

Beckenbauer is in an exclusive club as he is one of only three men, including France manager Didier Deschamps and Brazilian icon Mario Zagallo, who passed away last week, to have won a World Cup as a player and manager.

'Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died,' former England striker Gary Lineker posted on social media.

'One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP.'

Football commentator Darren Fletcher posted his own tribute, writing: 'Players who re-define a position and change the way the game is played deserve special recognition.

'Genuine greatness on the pitch is rare. Franz Beckenbauer was a great footballer. RIP.'

Piers Morgan said: 'RIP Frank Beckenbauer, 78. German football legend who was one of only three men to win the World Cup both as player and coach. Sublime defender, great manager, magnificent ambassador for the game.'

Comedian David Baddiel added: 'The great Beckenbauer gone now, so soon after Bobby Charlton.

'Bobby was given the job of keeping him quiet in the 1966 World Cup final. Maybe this is a very profound example of man to man marking.'

Beckenbauer was born in 1945 post-war Munich to postal-worker Franz Beckenbauer Sr. and his wife Antonie.

He joined Bayern Munich in 1964 and would go on to make more than 400 appearances, establishing himself as their greatest ever player.

The former player, who started out as a forward in his youth days, would go on to win four league titles and three European Cups in Bavaria, before winning the World Cup as a player in 1974. He would lift the trophy again as Germany manager in 1990.

Beckenbauer is credited with creating - and mastering - the sweeper role in front of the defence.

A two-time Ballon d'Or winner - given to the best player in the world over a calendar year - began his career in the youth ranks at Bayern, then an unfashionable set-up.

He was originally a forward and was later used as a left winger when he made his debut in 1964.

Beckenbauer slowly regressed back the pitch and moved into centre midfield, going on to be the key piece in helping Bayern achieve promotion to the Bundesliga.

He was made captain ahead of the 1968-69 season and was inspirational in leading them to the Bundesliga at the first time of asking.