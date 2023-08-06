World Cup trophy arriving tonight

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be visiting Bangladesh from 7 to 9 August as part of the official Trophy Tour. The trophy will arrive in Dhaka at midnight tonight.

An official photoshoot will be held at Service Area 1, Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Mawa End at 3 pm on Monday.

The trophy will be displayed at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Mirpur from 9 am to 12 pm on 8 August for the Bangladesh men's national team, women's Team, current and former cricketers, cricket officials and organisers and members of the media.

On 9 August, a public display of the trophy will take place at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, Panthapath, Dhaka from 11 am to 8 pm.