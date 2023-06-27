World Cup schedule out: Bangladesh kick off campaign on 7 October against Afghanistan in Dharamsala

Bangladesh will kick off their World Cup campaign on 7 October in Dharamsala against Afghanistan. Dharamsala will host Bangladesh vs England as well on 10 October. 

The ICC has released the official fixture list of the World Cup 2023 in India later this year along with the 10 venues. The tournament will begin on 5 October with England and New Zealand - the finalists of the last World Cup - locking horns in Ahmedabad.

Bangladesh will kick offIndia will play Pakistan in a blockbuster game on 15 October, which also happens to be Babar Azam's birthday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The world's largest cricket stadium will also play host to the final on 19 November, with the two semifinals to be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Kolkata's Eden Gardens on 15 and 16 November respectively.

their World Cup campaign on 7 October in Dharamsala against Afghanistan. Dharamsala will host Bangladesh vs England as well on 10 October. 

The Tigers will face New Zealand in spin-friendly Chennai on 14 October while Pune will get the hosting rights for the India-Bangladesh game. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host the game featuring Bangladesh and Australia as well, the last game of the league stage.

Bangladesh will face South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai fifth game on 24 October. Reports earlier suggested that Kolkata's Eden Gardens and Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium would host most of Bangladesh's matches. As per the official schedule, Bangladesh will play two of their matches in Kolkata - against one of the teams qualifying through the ongoing Qualifiers and Pakistan.

Before their last league game against Australia, the Tigers will face the second qualifying team in Delhi on 6 November. 

 

