The World Cup ‘injury crisis’: Top players to miss Qatar 2022

Footballers spend years preparing to play in a World Cup, but a single moment - a trip, a tweak, a tear - can now rule them out of the tournament only days before it kicks off. Agony too strong? Ask Ben Chilwell, Raphael Varane or Marco Reus, who have all seen their hopes of playing in the tournament jeopardised by injuries sustained in the last couple of weeks.

The tournament kicks off with Qatar vs Ecuador within just a few days, and more than 40 players between the 13 sides who are favourites for the tournament have already picked up an injury.

Of these injuries, the vast majority (88.1 per cent) of these are soft tissue and muscle issues. There have been nine hamstring and eight knee injuries, according to The Athletic.

England have found themselves particularly affected in defence, with Reece James (knee), Kyle Walker (groin), and Ben Chilwell (hamstring) are missing the tournament. Defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been out with a shoulder injury since mid-September.

France are another team with a string of injuries - though their squad depth is arguably greater than any other side in the tournament. And the latest was Christopher Nkunku who has been ruled out due to an injury just a few days before the tournament kicks off.

Midfielders N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, who started together in the 2018 World Cup final, have both been ruled out with hamstring and knee problems respectively, while defenders Wesley Fofana (knee), Lucas Hernandez (adductor), Raphael Varane (thigh), and Jules Kounde (thigh) are all doubts.

In South America, Argentina attackers Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala are carrying injuries, with the latter in particular looking unlikely to make Qatar, while Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo is definitely out.

Germany's starting striker Timo Werner had torn ligaments in his ankle while playing for RB Leipzig against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Hansi Flick's side also faces potential injuries to Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Leroy Sane (thigh), Florian Neuhaus (knee), and Mahmoud Dahoud (shoulder).

Other players who will definitely miss the tournament are Portugal attackers Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto, as well as former Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum, who broke his leg in August.

The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at some of the top footballers who will be missing the Qatar World Cup due to injuries.

Paul Pogba (France)

There isn't a name bigger than Paul Pogba on this list. The mercurial Juventus midfielder has not played a single game in the 2022/23 season after injuring his knee in the summer. He underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus and will not be available for France's defence of the World Cup title.

Reece James (England)

Reece James was touted as England's first-choice Right Back for Gareth Southgate's men, fending off some tough competition for the spot. However, the Chelsea defender's World Cup dream came down crashing in October after he injured his knee against Italian side AC Milan in the Champions League. England will sorely miss the 22-year-old at Qatar.

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

The Liverpool striker will miss out on his first World Cup with Portgual after injuring his calf in a 1-0 victory at home to Manchester City. The injury, which was sustained on October 16, will not require surgery but is enough to keep Jota away from football action until at least mid-December.

Marco Reus (Germany)

Marco Reus's horrible tryst with injuries continues as he misses out on yet another major tournament. This time, it was an ankle ligament injury which forced the German star to pull out.

Ngolo Kante (France)

Defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante was a crucial member of France's World Cup-winning campaign in 2018, as he consistently killed off opposition attacks and reclaimed the possession of the ball for his team in the midfield.

The defending champions would've loved to have their 'midfield destroyer' in Qatar but that won't be possible as the 31-year-old is currently sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery in October for a hamstring injury.

Timo Werner (Germany)

The RB Leipzig forward injured his ankle in a Champions League match against Shaktar Donetsk. Werner must be livid with himself since the incident happened on November 1, only just over a fortnight before the World Cup.

Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina)

Lionel Messi and Co. will miss out on a very key player in Giovani Lo Celso. The elegant left-footed midfielder, who is an integral part of Argetina's midfielder, injured his hamstring while playing for his club Villarreal.

Does holding the tournament in winter mean that more players are likely to miss out than in previous editions? There is reason to believe that players are more vulnerable to injury ahead of a winter World Cup - a busier pre-tournament schedule and a shorter warm-up camp, for example.