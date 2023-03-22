World Cup to get underway on 5 October, Ahmedabad to host final: Report

The 50-over ICC World Cup will get underway on 5 October in India. The two-time champions India will reportedly host the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup in October-November this year.

Champions in the 1983 and 2011 editions of the quadrennial event, India will hope to end its trophy drought at the grandest stages of them all - the World Cup. India were also the host of the World Cup when the Men In Blue last lifted the famous trophy in 2011.

According to a report filed by ESPN Cricinfo, the 50-over World Cup will get underway on 5 October in India. The final of the ICC World Cup 2023 will take place at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. The Ahmedabad arena is the world's largest cricket stadium. Besides Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai have also been shortlisted as the venues for the showpiece event in India. The 50-over World Cup is set to be a 46-day spectacle in India. The ICC World Cup 2023 will feature as many as 48 ODIs.

According to the report, there has been a delay in the World Cup schedule due to the tax exemption issue and the visa clearance for the Pakistan side. India were earlier given the hosting rights for the 2016 T20 World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. The report added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already assured the ICC about the Indian government clearing the visas of the Pakistan team for the World Cup.

Former champions Pakistan have not played an ICC event in India since 2013. Babar Azam's Pakistan contested the final of the ICC World T20 against eventual winners England in 2022. Jos Buttler's England will also enter the ICC World Cup 2023 as the defending champions. Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, England clinched its maiden 50-over World Cup title with a thrilling win over New Zealand in 2019.