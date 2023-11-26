World Cup experience in India to ‘help’ New Zealand in Bangladesh Tests, says Ronchi

Sports

AFP
26 November, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 10:36 pm

Related News

World Cup experience in India to ‘help’ New Zealand in Bangladesh Tests, says Ronchi

New Zealand has largely played on Asian soil this year, with series in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh in various formats, before they played the World Cup in India over October and November.

AFP
26 November, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 10:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

New Zealand coach Luke Ronchi said Sunday that his side's Cricket World Cup experience in India would help end their barren run in Bangladesh, as they prepare to face the hosts for a two-Test series.

New Zealand has largely played on Asian soil this year, with series in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh in various formats, before they played the World Cup in India over October and November.

The Kiwis put up a credible show at the tournament, losing to hosts India in the semi-final.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's definitely going to help us," Ronchi told reporters ahead of Tuesday's match at Sylhet.

"I think if we'd come straight from green wickets in New Zealand to the Bangladesh wickets, it's a big change," he added.

"But for the majority of our group here, they have been in India. They've been at the World Cup.

"They have been practising on different surfaces, slower and turning sort of surfaces. So that hopefully helps us for this Test series."

Before travelling to India, New Zealand ended their 15-year wait to win a series in Bangladesh, beating the home side 2-0 in the three-match one-day international series.

The Kiwis have not, however, won a Test in Bangladesh since their three-wicket win in Chittagong in 2008.

Their next three Tests, including both matches in a 2013 series, ended in a draw.

The visitors, who played with just one spinner back in 2013, named a spin-heavy squad for the upcoming series.

This time, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel join Ish Sodhi along with two spin all-rounders, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

Ronchi believed spinners from both camps would play a big role.

"The quality of spin and pace in both sides is going to be really high," he said.

Bangladesh will miss regular captain and experienced spinner Shakib Al Hasan for the series, while pacers Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain will be out due to injury.

Veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal and opener Liton Das are also not available for the series due to injury and a family break respectively.

"It's challenging to lose that much of experience from any team, especially for Bangladesh," said coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

He said the absences did, however, offer a chance to test other players.

"I think it's exciting, and it's an opportunity for some of the youngsters to make their name," he said.

The second Test of the series will be held in Dhaka from December 6–10.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

5 must-have motorcycle accessories

4h | Wheels
Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

15h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1d | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

3h | TBS Today
The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

2h | TBS Science
The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

6h | TBS Today
AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

6h | TBS SPORTS