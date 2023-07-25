World Cup 2023: Why are cricket fans booking hospital beds in Ahmedabad?

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 12:31 pm

According to reports, all of the hotel rooms, which range in price from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, are currently booked.

The clash between India and Pakistan in the World Cup 2023 will be played in the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and ever since the marquee match's date was made public, accommodation rates and airfares to Ahmedabad have skyrocketed.

According to reports, all of the hotel rooms, which range in price from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, are currently booked.

"Since it's a hospital they are asking for a full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled, saving money on lodging and getting their health check done," the director of Sannidhya Multi Speciality Hospital in Bopal area, Dr Paras Shah told Ahmedabad Mirror.

In order to save money and obtain a room without paying the hotels, the fans have developed various strategies. According to reports, fans are contacting hospitals close to the stadium to reserve their beds. 

Prior to the summit clash on 14 October, airline fares to Ahmedabad significantly increased, especially for flights between Delhi and Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It currently costs between Rs 15,000 and  Rs 22,000 to take a direct trip from Delhi or Mumbai to Ahmedabad, which is a six-fold increase over the going rate.

