World Cup 2022: Awarding Qatar the tournament was a mistake, says former Fifa president Sepp Blatter

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 07:46 pm

Sepp Blatter first joined Fifa as technical director in 1975 and was voted president in 1998
Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a "mistake".

Blatter, 86, was president of world football's governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010, reports BBC. 

The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, since it was first announced.

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, has also been embroiled in accusations of corruption during his tenure. He was cleared of fraud by a Swiss court in June. The prosecutors have appealed the ruling.

"It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it," Blatter said of Qatar, the first country in the Middle East to host the tournament.

He said FIFA in 2012 amended the criteria it used to select host countries in light of concerns over the working conditions at tournament-related construction sites in Qatar.

"Since then, social considerations and human rights are taken into account," he said.

Blatter said he will be watching the tournament, which kicks off in less than two weeks, from his home in Zurich.

