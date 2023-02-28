'World champion' Moeen not bothered about 'favourites' tag

28 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 06:57 pm

'World champion' Moeen not bothered about 'favourites' tag

28 February, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 06:57 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said they are not bothered whether Bangladesh are the favourites in the ODI series beginning from Wednesday. England have lost eight of their last 10 ODIs but Moeen believes they have a good group of players against Bangladesh who can bring success. 

"It doesn't matter who are the favourites. I think Bangladesh in their own conditions are very good. And we know that we have lost eight in the last 10 but we are also the champions of the world and have done well," Moeen said in the pre-match press conference.

"Before that actually, we haven't really had our best team for a lot of the time recently. But Woody (Mark Wood) is here. Jofra (Jofra Archer) is here and we got new guys like Will Jacks and these guys on the side as well. So very exciting to have this group of players here. And in terms of favourites, it doesn't matter until the end of the series," he added.

"They've got some very good batters, Liton Das, Tamim, these guys are very good players. And the bowling is very good. So it's not about being afraid of anyone, it's more just being on our game and being good."

Moeen was asked whether England can implement their attacking approach on a slow Mirpur track.

"Yeah, for sure. We've done it all around the world," the all-rounder answered. 

"It's a different challenge and probably a different sort of plan, but the mindset is always the same. And, if somebody bowls badly on any sort of surface, you try and put them away. So yeah, we're confident, we got the players to play well here," he further said.

