World Archery Championships: Bangladesh eliminated from men’s recurve team event

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Archery team consisting of Ram Krishna Saha, Ruman Shana and Hakim Ahmed Rubel was eliminated from the recurve men's team event of the World Archery Championship losing to Belgium by 3-5 set points in the elimination round of 1/12 held in Yankton of South Dakota, USA on Wednesday night.

In the recurve men's singles, Ram Krishna Saha of Bangladesh will play Luis Goncalves of Portugal, M Ruman Shana of Bangladesh will face Musolesi Federico of Italy while Hakim Ahmed Rubel of Bangladesh will meet Hlahulek Michal of Czek Republic in the elimination round of 1/48 

Beauty Rai of Bangladesh will play Denisa Barankova of Slovakia in the recurve women's singles elimination round of 1/48 while Ashim Kumar Das will meet Ramon Lopez Spain in the compound men's singles eliminating round of 1/48.

