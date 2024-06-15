Wood says Hazlewood's T20 World Cup remarks 'sign of respect'

Australia will play "hard and fair" in their T20 World Cup clash against Scotland in a game which could lead to the defending champions' elimination.

Australian quick Josh Hazlewood caused a stir when he said "it's in our best interest" to see bitter rivals England suffer a first round exit.

He even refused to rule out manipulating the system if it helped the Scots make the second round Super Eights rather than England from Group B.

However, Wood insists their Ashes rivals will not deliberately under-perform when they clash on Saturday in a game which follows England's meeting against Namibia.

"I think that's part of being England and Australia, isn't it?" said Wood.

"I think actually I saw it more as a respect thing if I'm honest that he was saying that England have done well against Australia in the recent past and thinks we're a big threat and a big team so I have no problem with it."

Australia have already booked their place in the second round with three wins in three games, including a 36-run victory against England.

Scotland are in second place after a no-result with England and wins over Namibia and Oman.

England are two points behind the Scots but with a superior run-rate which will be the tie-breaker if both teams finish level on points.

"I'm absolutely confident Australia will play the game the hardest, that's the Australian way, that they'll play hard but fair and try and get the win," said Wood.