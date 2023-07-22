Wood leaves Australia reeling as big-hitting England on brink of Test win

Looking to extend their first innings lead, Jonny Bairstow produced a blistering display with the bat to finish unbeaten on 99 as he helped England post a colossal 592 all out in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A hostile spell of bowling from Mark Wood helped restrict Australia to 113-4 in their second innings on day three of a thrilling fourth Ashes test, still trailing England by 162 runs as the hosts close in on a win that would level the series.

Looking to extend their first innings lead, Jonny Bairstow produced a blistering display with the bat to finish unbeaten on 99 as he helped England post a colossal 592 all out in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd on Friday.

With rain forecast for the weekend and England holding a 275-run lead, it was clear Australia were playing for a draw that would help them to retain the Ashes.

After a steady start, Wood struck to dismiss Usman Khawaja (18) and after David Warner (28) had played onto his own stumps, the Durham fast bowler removed Steve Smith (17) and Travis Head (1) to put England on the verge of a famous victory.

