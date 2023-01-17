Won’t like to see 50-over format being withdrawn: Gordon Greenidge

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 03:35 pm

Related News

Won’t like to see 50-over format being withdrawn: Gordon Greenidge

“It used to hurt me but doesn’t anymore. Because I don’t watch (a lot of) cricket anymore. I only go to watch Tests, or if there’s a young player being spoken about, I will try my best to go and watch that player and make my judgement. I love Tests and have always done so. It is no criticism (of T20s). It is just my view.”

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 03:35 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Just like his ferocious cuts and pulls that made him one of the pre-eminent batters of the 1970s and 80s, Gordon Greenidge pulls no punches with his opinions on the game. Now 71, the former opening batter played the last of his 108 Tests and 128 ODIs for that legendary West Indies team more than three decades ago, but his star pull is still intact.

It was on evidence at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Monday afternoon, drawing a sizeable audience at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) club for an event celebrating his long-standing association with bat manufacturer BDM.

Greenidge held forth on what he sees as a far from ideal expansion of T20 cricket, highlighted by the mushrooming of various leagues around the world. With an ODI World Cup slated for October-November in India, one half of the famous Greenidge-Haynes opening combination that featured in the first two ODI World Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1979, hopes to see 50-over cricket retain relevance.

"I would not like to see the 50-over game being withdrawn and just T20s being played. I believe T20 is purely for the spectators. T20 is not a cricketer's sport. Yes, cricketers play it, but it is like fast food. Test cricket is real cricket. After T20s, we are now seeing 10 overs. What next from here? Possibly one or two overs? Please do not banish Tests. That is the real cricket we are all here for and we all grew up with," Greenidge told reporters.

Asked whether the unceasing decline of cricket in the Caribbean hurt him, Greenidge used it as an opportunity to reiterate the primacy of Tests.

"It used to hurt me but doesn't anymore. Because I don't watch (a lot of) cricket anymore. I only go to watch Tests, or if there's a young player being spoken about, I will try my best to go and watch that player and make my judgement. I love Tests and have always done so. It is no criticism (of T20s). It is just my view."

Greenidge was asked about his take on bowlers running out non-strikers for backing up outside their crease. It has always been a contentious topic, with the International Cricket Council's decision last year to move the mode of dismissal from 'unfair play' to 'run out' putting it in greater focus. In the past week, India skipper Rohit Sharma withdrew an appeal against Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka after Mohammed Shami ran him out while the U-19 Women's World Cup saw Pakistan bowler Zamina Tahir run out a batter from Rwanda at the non-striker's end.

"I suppose it's not a pleasant way for anyone to lose their wicket. Some will say it's not in the spirit of the game. But I also have to say that to back up two or three metres (outside the crease) is stealing. If the bowler marginally oversteps, it is called a no ball and the batter gets a free hit."

"Playing within the rules of the game is something we have to do. Hopefully, these things will not happen too often. Unfortunately, many of the laws that have been introduced in the last 10-15 years have been very much in favour of the batter," Greenidge concluded.

Football

Gordon Greenidge / ODI Cricket / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

50m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

25m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades