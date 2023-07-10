Won't be surprised if we beat South Africa U19 4-1: Hannan Sarkar

Sports

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 08:34 pm

Related News

Won't be surprised if we beat South Africa U19 4-1: Hannan Sarkar

Following Bangladesh's 14-run win in the second Youth ODI the former national team opener expressed his delight with the team's performance at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 08:34 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 team selector Hannan Sarkar is confident Bangladesh will continue to do well against the visiting South Africa Under-19 team in the five-match Youth ODI series which is tied 1-1 after two games.

Following Bangladesh's 14-run win in the second Youth ODI the former national team opener expressed his delight with the team's performance at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.

"It was very important to win this match after losing the first ODI as it helps the team's confidence and thankfully we have done that. We still have three matches to go so the win puts us in good stead here," Hannan said. 

"We had lost the previous series against the Pakistan U19 team but over there, we were able to identify a few players who could do well for the team and that helped us get a better idea of how to build the squad," he added. 

Rain curtailed the first Youth ODI but that was also a closely contested affair as Bangladesh U19 lost narrowly.

But what has pleased Hannan is that both teams are fighting to their fullest to win each match: "If you notice both games were very tight and could have gone either way. No team was losing by a big margin and it was a team effort that won us the second match."

Hannan reserved special praise for Shihab James as he has been performing regularly with the bat and marked him as a key player. 

Asked about the series moving forward in home conditions, Hannan felt the momentum would carry on with Bangladesh and they could win the series.

"I won't be surprised if we win this series 3-2 or even 4-1 the way things. We have had experience of setbacks in the first match but the way we came back was also impressive and something that I expected so let's hop for the best." 

Bangladesh play their third Youth ODI against South Africa U19 on Tuesday at Khulna with the match starting from 9:00 am.  

 

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team / Hannan Sarkar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

3h | Habitat
Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

7h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

7h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

5h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

9h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency