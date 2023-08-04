Women's World Cup host Australia eyes men's version in 2034

Sports

AFP
04 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 03:46 pm

Related News

Women's World Cup host Australia eyes men's version in 2034

Football Australia is keen to use the experience of staging the biggest-ever Women's World Cup, which it is sharing with New Zealand, to put on more major tournaments.

AFP
04 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 03:46 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australia is interested in holding the men's World Cup in 2034, football's governing body in the country said Friday, as it looks to build off the momentum of hosting the women's version.

Football Australia is keen to use the experience of staging the biggest-ever Women's World Cup, which it is sharing with New Zealand, to put on more major tournaments.

Chief executive James Johnson told reporters that they are "looking at" both the expanded Club World Cup and the men's World Cup.

"Our vision is to be local and global. And the way that we can be at our best in Australia is when we're bringing big global football content, the biggest events in the world, back to our local communities," he said.

"We're seeing that right now with the Women's World Cup, so we see the success of the Women's World Cup as being a stepping stone towards bidding for other competitions.

"There's the Club World Cup in 2029 that we're going to take a look at and then there's the men's World Cup in 2034 that we're also going to look at as well."

Asked by AFP to expand on Football Australia's ambitions of hosting the 2034 World Cup, Johnson added: "Australia will no doubt host a men's World Cup one day.

"And what better way to do that than on the back of the best-ever Women's World Cup."

Johnson used the example of Canada, which hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015 and is now set to stage the next men's World Cup along with the United States and Mexico.

"I think that's a very good blueprint," he said.

"And what we can learn from the Canadians is that if you host big, major tournaments, organisations like FIFA get comfortable to give you more."

Australia is already set for a bumper few years of major sports events, including hosting the Olympics in 2032.

Football

FIFA Women's World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

8h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

6h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

3h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee