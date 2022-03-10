Women's WC: Hosts NZ beat limp India to showcase World Cup credentials

Sports

BSS
10 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 04:55 pm

Related News

Women's WC: Hosts NZ beat limp India to showcase World Cup credentials

India's bowlers did well to limit New Zealand to 260-9 but were let down by a limp batting display that left them well short of the target.

BSS
10 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Hosts New Zealand inflicted India's first defeat of the Women's Cricket World Cup on Thursday, racing to a 62-run win in Hamilton.

India's bowlers did well to limit New Zealand to 260-9 but were let down by a limp batting display that left them well short of the target.

The result leaves India, who scored a 107-run win over Pakistan in their tournament opener, fifth in the eight-team leaderboard after two matches.

New Zealand, who have played one more match, are second.

"Losing wickets back to back put a lot of pressure on us because we didn't have a batter who dared to take the team through," Indian captain Mithali Raj said.

Raj made 31 but Harmanpreet Kaur was the only Indian batter to offer any real resistance with 71 from 63 balls.

Amy Satterthwaite set the tone for New Zealand with 75 off 84 balls, while fast-bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar was India's star performer, taking 4-34.

Raj's decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid early dividends when Suzie Bates was run out for five.

Bates, who scored a match-winning 79 not out against Bangladesh, took off for a quick single but was left stranded by a superb throw from Vastrakar.

Vastrakar's four-wicket haul played a vital role in containing New Zealand's batters when they threatened to post a huge total.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine edged her to the keeper for 35 but Amelia Kerr kept up the host nation's run rate with a half century.

The New Zealand top order all made good starts, with Satterthwaite's 75 the highlight, and an imposing score looked likely as they entered the last 10 overs at 211-4.

But Vastrakar spearheaded an effective fightback by the Indian attack to restrict New Zealand to just 35 off the last five overs, despite aggressive batting from Katey Martin, who finished on 41.

New Zealand bowler Lea Tahuhu took 3-17 to restrict India's run chase, with Kerr contributing 3-56.

 

Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

3h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

8h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

Heritage archives: Museum of history and inheritance

2h | Videos
Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

Benzema's hat-trick sends Real Madrid to quarters

2h | Videos
Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

Greenhouse gas emissions continue despite warnings

2h | Videos
Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

Former employee exposes Salt Bae's cheating

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market