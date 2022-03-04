Women's WC: Dottin's last over heroic helps WI beat NZ in opening match

04 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 08:06 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

West Indies batter Hayley Matthews' ton, which was supported by Deandra Dottin's crucial bowling, helped their side defeat New Zealand in the opening game of Women's ODI World Cup, 2022, here at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Matthews played a knock of 119, whereas Dottin scalped two wickets in the last over and took their team to victory against New Zealand by 3 runs.

Chasing 260, New Zealand faced an early loss as the opener Suzie Bates got run out for 3 runs, leaving the team's total at 14/1. Skipper Sophie Devine was then joined by Amelia Kerr but she was also dismissed by Matthews, after a brief stint.

was then Amy Satterthwaite, who joined hands with Devine and the duo played a big partnership and took the Whiteferns through the 100-run mark. But their happiness was short-lived as Satterthwaite (31) was sent back to the dugout by Anisa Mohammed with a total at 123/3.

Anisa struck back again at dismissed Lea Tahuhu (6), which was followed by Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday's wicket by Shakera Selman and Matthews, respectively.

Later, Katey Martin and Devine played some important knocks, where the latter got her century and was then caught and bowled by Chinelle Henry, with the team's score at 215/7, in the 45th over.

Martin tried to anchor the innings for some time but all efforts went into vain as Dottin's last over was heroic, dismissed the remaining three batters and defended six runs. Thus, giving her side a victory of 3 runs.

Earlier, Matthews played a knock of 119 runs and for New Zealand, Tahuhu scalped three wickets while Jess Kerr returned with two.

West Indies will face England on Wednesday while New Zealand will be up against Bangladesh on Monday, for their next Women's World Cup, 2022 clash.

Brief scores: West Indies 259/9 (Hayley Matthews 119, Chedean Nation 36; Lea Tahuhu 3-57) vs New Zealand 256/10 (Sophie Devine 108, Katey Martin 44; Deandra Dottin 2-2)

