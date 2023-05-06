Women's football team to compete in Asian Games, underperforming men's team won't be sent

At the end of the meeting the matter was confirmed by AK Sarkar, the BOA Treasurer. He said, "Earlier it was decided that we would participate in 17 disciplines. A discipline grew with the addition of boxing. It has been decided that the men's football team will not be sent. But the women's football team will go."

Bangladesh will participate in 18 disciplines in this year's Asian Games, one of them being football. But as per the plan, the Bangladesh men's team is not participating in football. The national women's football team of Bangladesh will play in the event that's going to be held in Hangzhou, China as the men's team will not be sent.

The decision was taken  at the meeting of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) on Saturday.

At the end of the meeting the matter was confirmed by AK Sarkar, the BOA Treasurer. He said, "Earlier it was decided to participate in 17 disciplines. A discipline grew with the addition of boxing. It has been decided that the men's football team will not be sent. But the women's football team will go."

Sarkar said that this decision was taken as the performance of the men's team has not been not up to expectations. BFF  representatives present at the meeting did not object to this decision. "This decision has been taken considering the performance of the men's team. At the meeting, there were representatives of the  BFF but they were also a little silent about the matter."

In 2018, Bangladesh participated in 12 disciplines in the Asian Games. They reached the second round in football. Bangladesh made history by defeating Qatar thanks to Jamal Bhuyan's goal. But Bangladesh's position in FIFA ranking is 192 and so this time, BOA did not feel the need to send them.

The girls, however, are having a great time. Last year, the women's team made history at Dashrath Stadium in Nepal. They defeated Nepal 3-1 to win the crown of excellence in Asia for the first time. However, recently the BFF did not send the women's team to participate in the Olympic Qualifiers in Myanmar, only to come under extreme criticism.

The Asian Games were supposed to be held in Hangzhou, China in 2022, but the event was postponed due to the impact of Covid-19. The event will be held from 23 September to 8 October. Bangladesh were supposed to participate in these 17 disciplines - swimming, fencing, kabaddi, taekwondo, archery, football, karate, weightlifting, athletics, golf, bridge, basketball, gymnastics, roller skating, cricket, hockey and shooting. With the addition of boxing, now the number is 18.

Football

Asian Games

