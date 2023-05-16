Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10

Sports

Reuters
16 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 03:22 pm

Related News

Women's Champions League final sold out for first time since 2009-10

The final will beat the attendance record for a women's football match in the Netherlands, previously set in 2019 when the Netherlands national team played Australia in front of 30,640 spectators at the same venue.

Reuters
16 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 03:22 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg has become the first final to be sold out since 2009-10, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

UEFA said that over 34,100 tickets have been issued for the match, which will be played at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven in the Netherlands on June 3.

The final will beat the attendance record for a women's football match in the Netherlands, previously set in 2019 when the Netherlands national team played Australia in front of 30,640 spectators at the same venue.

"This is the first time we have fully sold out a Women's Champions League final. And that's a few weeks in advance, which is just another sign that we have reached a new level," said Nadine Kessler, UEFA managing director of women's football.

Barcelona are in the Women's Champions League final for the third straight time and the fourth in five seasons, having won the title in 2020-2021. Wolfsburg won in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Women's football has seen a huge increase in fan interest and crowd attendance, with the Women's FA Cup final on Sunday hosting a crowd of 77,390 - the highest attendance for a domestic women's match in England.

Last year, a record 91,648 fans turned up for a women's match as Barcelona beat Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou.

Football

UEFA Women's Champions League / uefa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A blend of Sultanate tradition and nature

4h | Habitat
Representational image/ Pixabay

Making of tomorrow's business leaders

5h | Pursuit
Masud Chowdhury Pitu started his journey back in the 1990s, long before Youtube or streaming became a thing, and most Bangladeshi TV channels have been airing Pitu’s documentaries ever since. Photo: Courtesy

Panorama Documentary: A decades-long love affair with Bangladesh and its people

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1h | TBS Stories
Voters delivers stunning win for reform

Voters delivers stunning win for reform

20h | TBS World
'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

23h | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

4
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman