Women’s Asia Cup: Bangladesh to face India in first semifinal Friday

Bangladesh, the champions of 2018 Women's Cup Cricket, will play their ginat rival and the 8th times champions India, in the first semifinal of the eigh-nation Women's T20 Asia Cup Cricket'2024 in Dambullah, Sri Lanka on Friday (July 26) .

The first semifinal match will kick-off at 2:30 pm Bnagladesh time at the Rangiri Dambullah International Stadium in the Island nation while hosts Sri Lanka, the champions of Group B, will face the Group A runners-up Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal also on Friday (July 26) at 7:30 pm.

The final match of the 9th version of the meet between two winning semifinalists will kick-off at 3 pm on July 28 at the4 same venue,

Bangladesh reached the semifinal as the Group B runners up securing four points from three group matches beating Malaysia by a massive 114 runns, defeated Thailand by seven wickets after conceding seven wickets defeat to hosts Sri Lanka in the first match.

India smartly the qualified for the semifinal as the Group A champions with all win record securing full six points from straight three group matches beating their arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets, outplaying UAE by 78 runs and beat Nepal by 82 runs.