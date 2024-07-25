Women’s Asia Cup: Bangladesh to face India in first semifinal Friday

Sports

UNB
25 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 09:39 pm

Related News

Women’s Asia Cup: Bangladesh to face India in first semifinal Friday

The first semifinal match will kick-off at 2:30 pm Bnagladesh time at the Rangiri Dambullah International Stadium in the Island nation while hosts Sri Lanka, the champions of Group B, will face the Group A runners-up Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal also on Friday (July 26) at 7:30 pm.

UNB
25 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 09:39 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh, the champions of 2018 Women's Cup Cricket, will play their ginat rival and the 8th times champions India, in the first semifinal of the eigh-nation Women's T20 Asia Cup Cricket'2024 in Dambullah, Sri Lanka on Friday (July 26) .

The first semifinal match will kick-off at 2:30 pm Bnagladesh time at the Rangiri Dambullah International Stadium in the Island nation while hosts Sri Lanka, the champions of Group B,  will face the Group A runners-up Pakistan in the 2nd semifinal also on Friday (July 26) at 7:30 pm.

The final match of the 9th version of the meet between two winning semifinalists will kick-off at 3 pm on July 28 at the4 same venue,   

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh reached the semifinal as the Group B runners up securing four points from three group matches beating Malaysia by a massive 114 runns, defeated Thailand by seven wickets after conceding seven wickets defeat to hosts Sri Lanka in the first match.

India smartly the qualified for the semifinal as the Group A champions with all win record securing full six points from straight three group matches beating their arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets,  outplaying UAE by 78 runs and beat Nepal by 82 runs.

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / India Women's Cricket Team / Women's Asia Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

7h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
Double jeopardy for examinees

Double jeopardy for examinees

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos