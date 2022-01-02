'The women of whole country moving forward for you': U-19 Saff winning captain Maria Manda expresses gratitude to PM

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 07:41 pm

The Department of Financial Resources (Ministry of Finance of People's Republic of Bangladesh) organised ‘The Transition to Developing Country Ceremony’, where the champions team was invited.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh team were given a reception for becoming the champions of Saff U-19 Women's Championship by the Ministry of Finance at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre today.

The Department of Financial Resources (Ministry of Finance of People's Republic of Bangladesh) organised 'The Transition to Developing Country Ceremony', where the champions team was invited.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

In this event Fifa counselor member and member of BFF and AFC Executive committee Mahfuza Akhter Kiran and general secretary of BFF Md Nayeem Shohag was present behalf of Bangladesh Football Federation.

Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the program virtually as the chief guest.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

The captain of Bangladesh U-19 Women's National Team Maria Manda shared her gratitude towards the Prime Minister in her speech. 

"Our team is very grateful to you. Thanks to your excellency, the women are progressing in this country and we are getting a lot of opportunities and facilities to represent our nation and we have won the championship for you," Maria said. 

The captain also expressed her team's wish to meet the PM in person.

"We haven't gotten the chance to meet you. We are really eager to meet our Champion of The Earth for once and we hope you'll give us the opportunity to express our gratitude in person," the skipper mentioned.

