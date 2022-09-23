The women who dared to dream

Flashlights, nationwide praise, greetings from the prime minister and a new jet-setting – the players of the Bangladesh national women's football team have seen their lives transformed in a matter of days after bringing home the coveted Saff Women's Championship.

But these heady days are incomparable to what had been. Today, they are overnight celebrities. Success seems to have come easy to a team that made light of an opponent thrown in their way. But this was not always the case.

Kalasona Chakma, now in her 60s, still recalls the days of her struggle following the death of her husband.

At a very young age, her sons got involved in jhum cultivation to bear the burden of the family.

Her daughter, however, was left to chase her own dreams.

Timid at home, on the field, Rupna Chakma, transformed into something else. Football is all she thought about. When she stood in the outfield, or between the sticks – her speciality – Rupna had no thought for anything else.

And in chasing her dream, she, along with her teammates, brought unfathomed glory to Bangladesh.

The cup aside, Rupna's hard work also culminated in individual glory as she was awarded the best goalkeeper in South Asia at the tournament.

"While studying in primary school, she went to play in the Bangamata Gold Cup at Rangamati Stadium. It was there that a football-crazy teacher, Chandra Dewan, noticed her talent. She admitted her to Ghagra High School, far away from home. Rupna continued her studies and football practice staying at a teacher's house," Kalasona Chakma told The Business Standard.

Rupna is still a ninth grader at the Ghagra High School for which she won the champion's trophy defeating Kalsindur High School in 2016.

Since then, she has not looked back, becoming an integral part of the national women's football team.

Her glories have also brought her family a new beginning. After winning the Saff, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered that a new house be built replacing Rupna's currently dilapidated abode in Rangamati.

"The house gets flooded with water when it rains. We had no money to fix the problems. The family runs on what the girl earns playing football. We bought this land some days ago. It was a dream of ours to build a livable house here," said Kalasona Cakma.

Although Rupna is yet to return to her Rangamati home after returning to the country from Nepal, she has heard of the PM's gift.

"Our 'motherly' prime minister has declared to build a house for me. I could not hold back my tears after hearing that news, I do not know how to express my feelings. Just one thing, our country is like a mother to us, I feel very blessed to be able to do something for the country," she wrote on a Facebook post.

Her mentors, too, are effusive in their praise for Rupna.

Chandra Dewan is the headmaster of Ghagra High School in Kaukhali upazila, Rangamati. Four players of the SAAF champion national women's football team – Anai Mogini, Anuching Mogini, Rupana Chakma, Monika Chakma – are students of her school. Rituparna Chakma, another member of the team, is also a former student of the school.

In 2016, this school became the champion in school football defeating the Kalsindur High School.

"I can still remember the day when I first saw little Rupna playing in the Bangamata Gold Cup. I admitted her to my school in the sixth grade with the opportunity to study without any tuition fee. I also arranged for her to live at a teacher's house.

"Rupna has been playing as a goalkeeper since the beginning of her career. She always gets furious after conceding a goal. This special characteristic has made her more competitive. She has achieved success overcoming many obstacles in her life. Her dedication to football is unimaginable," Shandra Dewan said.

"All these girls from my school have struggled to reach where they are today. The path was not smooth at all. I had to seek help to continue their free education. They are not only my students, they are my children."

She also gives credit to primary school teacher and football enthusiast Birsen Chakma and coach Shantimoni Chakma for helping the girls in achieving their success.

From day labourer to national sensation

In a society plagued with religious conservatism and child marriage, the aspirations of a girl playing football is not one taken lightly.

For the indomitable spirit of Maria Manda, the magical midfielder of the Saff winning national women's football team of Bangladesh, opinions don't matter; passion does.

Born in an ethnic Garo family in Kalsindur village of Dhobaura upazila in Mymensingh, the same village lying beside the Garo hills that provided seven other members of the team, she has beaten all odds in pursuit of her love and dedication for the beautiful game.

The people who were once against her playing football have now become her avid admirer after the historic success of the national women's football team.

Maria's father died when she was only three years old and her mother Enota Manda raised three daughters and a son working as a labourer in other people's land. She admitted Maria to Kalsindur Primary School despite struggling with extreme poverty.

It was in that school that Maria found her love for sports, especially running. She participated in the annual sports competition as a third grader in the school and was later selected for the school girls' football team for the Bangamata Gold Cup.

Minoti Rani Sheel, headmaster of Kalsindur Primary School, said, "Maria was just a child when she was selected for the team. She was a third grader then. As her home was in a very remote area, it was a problem for her to come to the school for study and practice. We had to convince her mother to let her cross such a distance every day.

"Today Maria Manda is a proud member of the Saff champion team. Everybody knows her. It has been possible because of her indomitable spirit and her mother's hard work. Kalsindur Primary School is today known to the people for the achievements of our students like Maria and Sanjida."

Md Mofizuddin, working as an assistant teacher in Kalsindur Primary School, was responsible for coaching the women's football team of the school. In 2013, the school won the Bangamata Gold Cup.

Although the girls could play the tournament barefoot, Mofizuddin wanted to teach them how to play wearing boots in preparation for bigger tournaments in the future.

"Maria, then a fourth grader, did not have boots. She took a leave for two days, worked as a day labourer in an agricultural land, earning Tk300. With that money, she bought a pair of boots, borrowing the remaining amount from a friend. I still remember the smile on her face when she showed me the new boots," he said.

"A football player needs to take nutritious food. But, most of the time Maria had to play on a half empty stomach due to financial constraints," he added.

Papia Manda, Maria's sister, said, "Our father died when we were still children. Our mother raised us by working on other people's land. Me and my elder sister were sent to Dhaka to work as housemaids. Maria's childhood was not like other girls of her age. During this time, my elder sister was forced to get married."

Hashi Manda, another sister, said, "Our neighbours were not that supportive of Maria playing football. They did not take the matter very well. But now people see her differently after all the success."

Maria's family used to live in a dilapidated house. In 2008, a local NGO helped them build a tin shed house where they currently live.

Recently, Maria's mother has bought two acres of land where they cultivate paddy.

Jeff Sangma, Maria's maternal uncle, said, "Maria did not stop practising despite all the obstacles. She even used to swim across the river during high tides in the monsoon season to play football. This beautiful game has been everything in her life."

Madhusudan Sarkar, a resident of the village, said, "Playing football wearing a half pant was unimaginable to some people in our village. At first, they did not take it easily. Now, even those who were against Maria, watch her playing on the television and praise her."

Masura Parvin's struggle to victory

Masura Parvin alias Mukta, a defender in the Saff-winning team, also did not grow up imagining how her life would turn out.

Her father, Rajab Ali, a van puller, could not provide her with basic necessities but what she lacked in finances, she made up for with hard work.

Through years of hard work and dedication, she made her mark as a competent football player in the country, winning the hearts of millions.

But until a year ago, Masura and her four-member household did not have a permanent house to live in.

Rajab Ali used to live in rented houses in different parts of Satkhira city for as long as Masura can remember.

A few years ago, the government gave 800 decimals of land to them in the Binerpota area of Satkhira ​​sadar upazila as a gift to Masura for playing good football.

Since childhood, Masura has been interested in sports. She had a special knack for football which made her easily noticeable amid crowds. She emerged from the local to the national level at an early age.

Masura, who is now 22 years old, grew up in Satkhira town. She used to stand in the corner of the adjacent playground of her school and watch others play football.

She used to follow Sabina, the current captain of the women's football team.

Oftentimes, when the ball was kicked out of the field accidentally, Masura used to pick it up and throw it back to the field. That's how she began her career as a football player.

About Masura's inclination toward sports, Rajab Ali said, "When she wanted to play football in the third grade, I would object. I thought that girls playing football is not a good thing and people will not take it positively. But Masura was stubborn. At one point I gave her permission. Akbar Ali, a football coach, noticed Masura's talent. With the coach's training and blessings, she started to attract everyone's attention. Coach Akbar Ali died some two months ago."

Football was an escape for Masura. Often, there was no food on the table back at home.

Rajab Ali said, "I have fallen sick. I have to take medicine now regularly. My van is broken. Besides, it is not possible for me to pull a rickshaw van in this physical condition. Masura told me she will come home someday and buy me a motor-driven van."

Masura's mother Fatema Begum said, "I am very happy and proud of my daughter. After winning the championship, she called from Nepal. She told me that she will bring clothes and food for all of us."

Masura's sister Suraiya Parvin said, "I am studying in class 10 now. Locals were often sceptical about my sister's career as a football player. They made fun of her efforts. Now those same people are congratulating my sister."

Fatema Begum said, "It is not right how people have spoken nonsense about my daughter. Everyone is looking at that girl differently today. We are filled with joy."