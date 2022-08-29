Women in Iran attend domestic football league match for first time in over 40 years

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 04:21 pm

Women in Iran attend domestic football league match for first time in over 40 years

The women were seated separately from the men and many of them waved flags, wore jerseys and chanted 'Blue Girl, in acknowledgement of Sahar Khodayari, who set herself on fire while awaiting trial for trying to attend a match disguised as a man. Khodayari is called "Blue Girl" due to the team she supported and she is also a symbol of the struggle for women's rights in the country.

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 04:21 pm
Women in Iran attend domestic football league match for first time in over 40 years

Iranian state media has revealed that women in the country officially attended a domestic football league match for the first time since the 1979 Islamic revolution. The women attended the match between home side Estaqlal and rivals Mes-e-Kerman at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, on Thursday.

The women were seated separately from the men and many of them waved flags, wore jerseys and chanted 'Blue Girl, in acknowledgement of Sahar Khodayari, who set herself on fire while awaiting trial for trying to attend a match disguised as a man. Khodayari is called "Blue Girl" due to the team she supported and she is also a symbol of the struggle for women's rights in the country.

The government allowed women to go for the match after FIFA sent a letter to the Iranian authorities to permit more women into stadiums as prohibiting them is against international football statutes. In 2019, Iranian women were allowed to watch the AFC Champions League final between Persepolis and Japan's Kawashima Antlers in Tehran.

In January 2022, they were also allowed to watch Iran's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Iraq at the Azadi Stadium.

But the women fans were allowed in March this year, to attend Iran's World Cup qualifier against Lebanon at the Imam Reza Stadium in Mashhad. During that time, ISNA news agency said, "About 2,000 Iranian women, who had bought tickets for the Iran-Lebanon match, were present in the perimeter of Imam Reza stadium, but could not enter the stadium."

Iran captain Alireza Jahanbaksh also criticized it and said, "I don't think anything would have happened if women had come to the stadium, and this could promote our culture".

Football

Iran football / Women in Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

6h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

6h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

7h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

21h | Videos
Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

20h | Videos
How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

8h | Videos
Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily